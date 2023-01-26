SPORTS SOCCER

PAOK puts holder Panathinaikos out of Cup

AEK sets up semifinal clash with Olympiakos

[InTime News]

PAOK has eliminated holder Panathinaikos from the Greek Cup to advance to the semifinals of the competition, as have AEK, Olympiakos and Lamia.

Last season’s finalist PAOK qualified on a 3-1 aggregate score. It beat Panathinaikos 2-0 last week in Thessaloniki and on Thursday it snatched a 1-1 draw in Athens despite finishing the game with 10 men.

In the semifinals PAOK will meet Lamia, that saw off Apollon Paralimniou, the first ever non-professional team to reach the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup since professional soccer was introduced in the country.

Lamia beat the third-tier team from Serres 2-1 away and 4-2 at home.

Another Serres team Panserraikos, also reached the last eight of the tournament, but could not beat AEK in any of the two legs. AEK won 3-0 in Athens and 3-1 at Serres for a 6-1 aggregate score.

The Yellows of Athens have therefore set up a massive semifinal with Olympiakos, victors of Aris on both legs with the same score: 1-0.

The two-leg semifinals are set to start in two weeks’ time.

Soccer Olympiakos Panathinaikos

