PAOK puts holder Panathinaikos out of Cup

PAOK has eliminated holder Panathinaikos from the Greek Cup to advance to the semifinals of the competition, as have AEK, Olympiakos and Lamia.

Last season’s finalist PAOK qualified on a 3-1 aggregate score. It beat Panathinaikos 2-0 last week in Thessaloniki and on Thursday it snatched a 1-1 draw in Athens despite finishing the game with 10 men.

In the semifinals PAOK will meet Lamia, that saw off Apollon Paralimniou, the first ever non-professional team to reach the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup since professional soccer was introduced in the country.

Lamia beat the third-tier team from Serres 2-1 away and 4-2 at home.

Another Serres team Panserraikos, also reached the last eight of the tournament, but could not beat AEK in any of the two legs. AEK won 3-0 in Athens and 3-1 at Serres for a 6-1 aggregate score.

The Yellows of Athens have therefore set up a massive semifinal with Olympiakos, victors of Aris on both legs with the same score: 1-0.

The two-leg semifinals are set to start in two weeks’ time.