Late penalty keeps Panathinaikos four points ahead of AEK

Super League leader Panathinaikos narrowly maintained its four-point advantage at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory at PAS Giannina on Sunday.

The Greens bounced back from their derby loss at AEK a week earlier, but had to wait until injury time to score, after Dimitris Kourbelis earned a penalty that Andraz Sporar converted for a win where rival AEK had lost a few days earlier.

On Sunday AEK crushed Panetolikos 4-1 with goals from Sergio Araujo, Levi Garcia, Orbelin Pineda and Nordin Amrabat. Joao Pedro scored the Agrinio team’s consolation goal in Athens.

Olympiakos is now alone in third, thanks to a 1-0 win over Aris at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, courtesy of a Giorgos Masouras goal.

PAOK has dropped to fourth after firing a blank in its home game with OFI (0-0) on Saturday.

Panathinaikos is now on 45 points, AEK has 41, Olympiakos 38, PAOK 36, Aris 28 and Volos 26.

In other weekend games, Lamia drew 1-1 with Atromitos on Saturday and Asteras Tripolis shared a goalless draw with Levadiakos on Sunday.

On Monday bottom team Ionikos entertains Volos.