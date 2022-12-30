Panathinaikos is narrowly spared defeat at home to OFI

Super League leader Panathinaikos dropped two more points on Wednesday, this time at home to OFI, allowing AEK to narrow its gap from the top to four points, some 10 days before Yellows and Greens face off.

Panathinaikos actually snatched a late equalizer for a 1-1 draw with OFI at the Apostolos Nikolaidis. The Cretans, left with 10 men from the 9th minute, went ahead on the 59th with Eric Larsson, before last-minute man Fotis Ioannidis came from the bench to preserve the Greens’ unbeaten record in domestic competitions this year.

AEK produced another emphatic display, trouncing host Volos 4-0 away in front of some 8,000 visiting fans. Former Volos players Gerasimos Mitoglou and Tom Van Veert were on target, along with Orbelin Pineda and Levi Garcia.

PAOK also dropped two points, as it returned from Peristeri with a 1-1 draw with host Atromitos. Nelson Oliveira put PAOK ahead, but Andreas Kuen gave Atromios a precious point.

That has also allowed Olympiakos to catch up with PAOK in third, after a 5-0 drabbing of Asteras Tripolis in Piraeus, goals coming from Pep Biel, James Rodriguez, Cedric Bakambu, Garry Rodrigues and Giorgos Masouras.

In other midweek games for the 15th round of the Super League’s regular season, Levadiakos downed Ionikos 1-0 in a relegation six-pointer on Wednesday, Lamia drew 1-1 with PAS Giannina and Aris saw off Panetolikos 1-0 on Thursday.