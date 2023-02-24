Another win in Spain for Olympiakos

Olympiakos scored another road win in Spain, beating Valencia on Friday to stay on top of the Euroleague table, while the coaching change at Panathinaikos has improved its performance but not its results yet.

The Reds came back from 15 points down to win comfortably in the end with an 92-85 score.

Valencia led 45-30 during the second quarter, but Olympiakos regrouped and kept eating into the host’s lead through its tightening defense. The second half showed the Greeks’ superiority (partial 30-13 for Olympiakos in the third quarter) putting the game beyond the Spanish.

Leading Olympiakos to an 18-7 record were Kostas Papanikolaou with 22 points and Sasha Vezenkov with 20.

Panathinaikos has let coach Dejan Radonjic go, it was significantly improved at Armani Milano, but still went down on Thursday 78-76.

Playing without several Greek players, the Greens had caretaking coach Christos Serelis on their bench and fought until the end for victory, but the last shot by Dwayne Bacon missed the target.

Derrick Williams paced the Athens team with 21 points, followed by Bacon with 14. This was the 17th loss for Panathinaikos in 25 games – only Alba Berlin has got a worse record.