Three medals for Greeks in Indoor Europeans, with Tentoglou gold again

Greece won three medals at the Indoor Track & Field Europeans in Istanbul over the weekend, with Miltos Tentoglou winning gold, while Andrikopoulos and Karalis finished second.

A spectacular Tentoglou measured 8.30 meters in the long jump final on Sunday to finish first with ease.

This was his third consecutive gold in the Indoor Europeans, the first ever to achieve it, as he has become the force to be reckoned with in the continent.

He even quipped later than he did not perform so well because he had not had a good night’s sleep, and that had the final taken place in the evening he would have made 8.50 meters.

On Friday Nikos Andrikopoulos made his second-best ever effort in the triple jump to claim the silver medal.

The 25-year-old jumper reached 16.58 meters, while another Greek, veteran Dimitris Tsiamis, finished seventh with his best effort at 16.39 meters.

Then on Sunday Emmanouil Karalis ended up second in the men’s pole vault, as he made an amazing jump over 5.80 meters in the final to earn himself silver.

He narrowly missed on gold, but completed a very successful showing by the Greek athletes in Istanbul.