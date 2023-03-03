Week of defeats for Greeks in Euroleague

Both Greek teams in the Euroleague suffered losses this week, as Olympiakos suffered a 21-point debacle at Armani Milano, while Panathinaikos suffered its fifth straight defeat, this time at home to holder Anadolu Efes.

In a game played in the very difficult context of the national mourning for the train accident that has claimed scores of lives, Panathinaikos lost 87-82 to visiting Anadolu Efes in Athens.

After an early lead for the Greens (21-18 after Q1), Efes pulled away with the hosts unable to close the gap despite their efforts till the very end.

The appointment of Christos Serelis as a caretaking coach does not seem to have worked any magic yet, and only Marius Grigonis surprised with his hot sowing with 23 points, followed by Paris Lee with 23.

The Athens giant has now slumped to an 8-18 record.

Deflated Olympiakos – playing in a black kit – lost 83-62 at Milan, though this is unlikely to cost it at the end of the regular season.

The Italian defense absorbed the Reds’ offensive might proving its recent improvement, and strolled to an easy win at the Forum. The Greek champion can afford to have a poor game like that having scored win after win on the road so far this season.

This eighth loss in 26 games for the Piraeus team had Sasha Vezenkov contained to just 10 points, matched by Thomas Walkup on the night.