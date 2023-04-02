AEK joins Panathinaikos at the top of the table

AEK beat PAOK away and has joined Panathinaikos at the top of the Super League table, as the Greens stumbled at home against Volos.

A late Sergio Araujo strike did justice at Toumba on Sunday, as AEK deservedly defeated PAOK 1-0, also having a goal unfairly disallowed.

The Yellows are now the joint leaders of the playoffs table, as Panathinaikos fired a blank against Volos to drop two precious points at home.

Volos held on for a goalless draw, with its Israeli goalkeeper Boris Kleyman even saving an injury-time penalty kick by Andraz Sporar.

Olympiakos remained three points off the pace after squandering a 2-0 lead against Aris, goals coming from Hwang In-beom and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, as the Thessaloniki team snatched a 2-2 result in Piraeus thanks to Juan Iturbe and Rafael Camacho who equalized for Aris.

Sunday’s results mean Panathinaikos and AEK are on 63 points, Olympiakos has 60, PAOK is on 57, Aris has 41 and Volos 40.

In the playouts, Lamia and Ionikos scored big wins, while Levadiakos sees its survival chances shrinking.

Lamia triumphed 3-1 at Panetolikos, Ionikos defeated Asteras Tripolis 1-0, Levadiakos drew 1-1 with Atromitos and OFI increased PAS Giannina’s troubles winning 1-0 at Ioannina.

With the bottom two going down and five games left to play, Atromitos has 33 points, OFI 30, Panetolikos 29, Asteras 28, Lamia and PAS 23, Ionikos 21 and Levadiakos 19.