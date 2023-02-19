PAOK’s win over AEK confirms Panathinaikos’ lead

PAOK put an end to AEK’s winning streak as Panathinaikos consolidated its lead at the top of the Super League with a home win over Volos.

Before the match against PAOK at Thessaloniki AEK was one point behind leader Panathinaikos, but with a game in hand – the one that did not take place at Atromitos due to the argument over the height of the goalposts, that will eventually be held on a later date.

However AEK is now four points off the pace, as PAOK got the better of its visitor on Sunday night at Toumba, winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from Khaled Narey and Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Another Greek star of PAOK, teenager Yiannis Konstantelias stood out with his assist to Narey for the opening goal, with three touches while being on the floor.

Panathinaikos produced 30 shots but only two goals against Volos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. Still, they sufficed on Saturday for the Greens to beat their 10-man visitor and regain the upper hand in the battle for the title. Dimitris Kourbelis and Andraj Sporar (penalty) were on target for the league leader.

Olympiakos is now one point behind AEK and five behind Panathinaikos thanks to its 3-0 win at bottom team Lamia. Diadie Samassekou, Cedric Bakambu and Pep Biel scored for the Reds on Sunday.

Panathinaikos has 54 points, AEK is on 50 with a game in hand, Olympiakos rose to 49, PAOK reached 47, Volos has 35 and Aris 31 with a game in hand. There are three games left in the regular season, with the derby of Olympiakos against Panathinaikos coming up next.

In other weekend games, Asteras Tripolis drew 1-1 with PAS Giannina and Panetolikos defeated Ionikos 1-0.

On Monday Atromitos is hosting Levadiakos and OFI is greeting Aris.