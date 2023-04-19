SPORTS

Fearing violence, Greece keeps fans away from cup final

Fearing violence, Greece keeps fans away from cup final

The Greek Cup final will be held without regular supporters after the country’s soccer federation failed to find a venue abroad to avoid fan violence.

Next month’s final between AEK Athens and PAOK will be held in the central city of Volos with a reduced number spectators attending by invitation only, Greek Football Federation deputy director Stergios Antoniou said Tuesday.

“This issue has troubled us a lot … The cup final should be a celebration of football,” Antoniou told the private Metropolis radio.

The federation announced earlier this month that the May 20 match would be held in Cyprus, but the island’s police shot down the plan days later, arguing that they could not provide security for the game.

Greek federation officials also revealed that they had approached associations in England, Germany, and Australia to seek venues for the final.

Professional Greek soccer has been plagued by fan violence for decades – including at last year’s cup final – and in recent years referees from other European countries have been used to officiate at major league games. [AP]

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final
SOCCER

AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination
SPORTS

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination

Player charged with sex abuse
NEWS

Player charged with sex abuse

Panathinaikos wins derby and stays joint top with AEK
SOCCER

Panathinaikos wins derby and stays joint top with AEK

Polish referee invited to officiate in Greece is replaced after tussle with Greeks
SOCCER

Polish referee invited to officiate in Greece is replaced after tussle with Greeks

Cup Final is news to Cyprus
SPORTS

Cup Final is news to Cyprus