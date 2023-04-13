Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination

Olympiakos released Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez on Thursday, a day after the club was eliminated from the Greek Cup. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, 31, joined the Greek club in September and scroed five goals this season.

“Olympiakos FC and James Rodriguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club said in a statement. “James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Olympiakos is six points off joint leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens in the Greek league.