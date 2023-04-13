SPORTS

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination

Olympiacos releases James Rodriguez after Greek Cup elimination
[Intime News]

Olympiakos released Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez on Thursday, a day after the club was eliminated from the Greek Cup. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, 31, joined the Greek club in September and scroed five goals this season.

“Olympiakos FC and James Rodriguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club said in a statement. “James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Olympiakos is six points off joint leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens in the Greek league.

 

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Player charged with sex abuse
NEWS

Player charged with sex abuse

Panathinaikos wins derby and stays joint top with AEK
SOCCER

Panathinaikos wins derby and stays joint top with AEK

Polish referee invited to officiate in Greece is replaced after tussle with Greeks
SOCCER

Polish referee invited to officiate in Greece is replaced after tussle with Greeks

Cup Final is news to Cyprus
SPORTS

Cup Final is news to Cyprus

Soccer cup final to be held in Cyprus
SPORTS

Soccer cup final to be held in Cyprus

Greens and Yellows stay on top through road wins
SOCCER

Greens and Yellows stay on top through road wins