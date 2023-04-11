NEWS

Player charged with sex abuse



A well-known foreign soccer player on a Greek Super League team has been indicted by an Athens prosecutor on felony charges over his alleged sexual molestation of an 18-year-old woman from Belgium.

According to reports, Boris Klaiman, the 33-year-old goalkeeper for Volos in central Greece, was arrested on Tuesday morning after the teenager filed a complaint that she was sexually abused in a bar in the central Athens district of Kolonaki while out with friends.

Police said the incident involved five foreign nationals and a Greek man. All were arrested.

An investigative magistrate gave the suspect until Thursday to prepare his defense. 

