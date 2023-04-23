Two-horse race for the Super League as Greens and Yellows win away

Fotis Ioannidis scored from the spot to keep Panathinaikos at the top of the table [Intime News].

Panathinaikos and AEK scored precious away wins on Sunday and continue to lead the table at the halfway point of the Super League playoffs.

Panathinaikos emerged victorious from the super-tough challenge of Toumba, beating PAOK 2-1 in a game that had 16 minutes of time added-on at the end of the second half.

The Greens led with Bernard in the first half, PAOK equalized through Douglas Augusto five minutes from the end but a penalty that Fotis Ioannidis won and successfully converted gave Panathinaikos all three points.

AEK saw off Olympiakos at the day’s big derby with a 3-1 score at Piraeus, turning the title race into a two-horse one.

The Yellows led with Mijat Gacinovic, Olympiakos went level via Cedric Bakambu, before two late goals by Levi Garcia and Petros Mantalos sealed AEK’s triumphant passage from the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

There was a pitch invasion after the final whistle, with fierce clashes between Olympiakos fans and police in riot gear.

Aris has taken a clear advantage in the battle for fifth thanks to its 3-0 road win at Volos. A brace by Aboubakar Kamara and a goal by Vladimir Darida gave Aris a four-point advantage over Volos.

The playoffs table is now as follows: Panathinaikos and AEK have 72 points, Olympiakos stayed on 63, PAOK is on 60, Aris on 44 and Volos 40. In case Panathinaikos and AEK finish level on points the Greens will win the title on the strength of finishing the regular season on top.

In the playouts Atromitos and OFI are in the clear after Saturday’s results, but Panetolikos has also been dragged into the relegation dogfight after its 3-2 loss at PAS Giannina.

Levadiakos and Ionikos canceled each other out in an entertaining 2-2 draw, while Lamia defeated Atromitos 1-0 and OFI drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis.

Atromitos and OFI have 34 points, Asteras and Panetolikos are on 29, PAS Giannina rose to 27, Lamia moved out of the drop (with 26 points) where Ionikos and Levadiakos are on 25 and 23 points respectively.