DIASPORA

Greek-Australian soccer coach heading to Premier League

Greek-Australian soccer coach heading to Premier League
[Reuters]

Athens-born soccer coach Angelos (Ange) Postecoglou is about to become the first Greek and the first Australian to head a team in England’s prestigious Premier League, as Tottenham is reportedly ready to offer him a two-year contract with the option of an extension into a third season, the Guardian said on Tuesday.

Postecoglou, who was born in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia and emigrated to Australia by boat with his family in 1970, at the age of 5 after his father lost his business, started playing with South Melbourne Hellas, which he went on to coach after a knee injury put a stop to his career as a player.

He later moved on to the A-League’s Brisbane Roar and Melbourne and served as the Australian national team’s senior manager when it took the AFC Asian Cup in 2015, before moving to Europe and to Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He also sat briefly on the bench of Panachaiki in Greece, in 2008.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final
NEWS

Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final

AEK completes the double beating PAOK in the Cup final
SOCCER

AEK completes the double beating PAOK in the Cup final

Police ban traveling fans ahead of Greek Cup final over fears of violence
SPORTS

Police ban traveling fans ahead of Greek Cup final over fears of violence

UEFA’s National Associations Committee met in Athens
SPORTS

UEFA’s National Associations Committee met in Athens

Travel ban for soccer fans
SPORTS

Travel ban for soccer fans

AEK celebrates its 13th title, while Ionikos is relegated
SOCCER

AEK celebrates its 13th title, while Ionikos is relegated