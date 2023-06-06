Greek-Australian soccer coach heading to Premier League

Athens-born soccer coach Angelos (Ange) Postecoglou is about to become the first Greek and the first Australian to head a team in England’s prestigious Premier League, as Tottenham is reportedly ready to offer him a two-year contract with the option of an extension into a third season, the Guardian said on Tuesday.

Postecoglou, who was born in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia and emigrated to Australia by boat with his family in 1970, at the age of 5 after his father lost his business, started playing with South Melbourne Hellas, which he went on to coach after a knee injury put a stop to his career as a player.

He later moved on to the A-League’s Brisbane Roar and Melbourne and served as the Australian national team’s senior manager when it took the AFC Asian Cup in 2015, before moving to Europe and to Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He also sat briefly on the bench of Panachaiki in Greece, in 2008.