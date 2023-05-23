Travel ban for soccer fans

The Sports Ministry has announced a ban on the the organized movement of AEK Athens and PAOK soccer fans in Volos, central Greece, in view of the Greek Cup final on Wednesday, citing “serious reasons of public order and security.”

The Cup final is scheduled to be held at the Panthessaliko Stadium, starting at 8.30 p.m.

The General Regional Police Directorate of Thessaly also announced that because the match will be held behind closed doors, appropriate measures will be taken in the city to prevent people without accreditation from approaching the stadium.

AEK Athens, who were crowned Greek Super League champions for a 13th time last week, are seeking the double with a Cup final win.