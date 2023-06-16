Euro 2024: Solid Greece defeats Ireland 2-1 in Athens

Greece maintained its hopes of making the top two of its Euro 2024 qualifying group with a 2-1 win at home against Ireland on Friday.

This was the Greek national team’s second win in as many games, after the victory at Gibraltar, in a group that also includes France and the Netherlands.

Playing in front of some 18,000 fans (including some 2,500 travelling supporters) at the Agia Sofia OPAP Arena in Athens, the Greeks played a composed and productive game and deserved all three points.

Greece applied its pressure from the outset, winning one corner kick after another in the first 12 minutes, leading to a cross from the right that was stopped by a handball. The penalty kick was converted by captain Tasos Bakasetas.

However, after scoring the Greeks dropped to their own half, allowing the visitors to gain some ground and claim an equalizer through a cross from the right that Nathan Collins turned in on the 27th minute.

The Irish goal reverted the game to the picture it had before the opening of the score. The Greeks tried shots and crosses into the Irish defense, and were rewarded with a great goal on the 49th.

A swift move from the right saw Giorgos Masouras vex the visiting defense, with Bakasetas feeding him with a great ball. The Olympiakos striker tried a well-placed shot that the visitors could do nothing about, restoring Greece’s lead.

The Greek defense suffered little pressure in the rest of the game, with Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos only called to the task twice, responding with class.

Ireland ended the game with 10 men due to the red card shown to Matt Doherty in injury time.

One of the most important takeaways from this game for Greece is the team spirit the players of Gus Poyet showed, that may well matter more than points and victories.

Up next Greece is visiting group favorite France on Monday evening.