SPORTS

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup
[AP]

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a “cleanup procedure” on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 regular season.

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.

[Field Level Media/Reuters]

Basketball

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Reds win hoops title as game is abandoned
SPORTS

Reds win hoops title as game is abandoned

Olympiakos loses the Euroleague crown at the bitter end
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos loses the Euroleague crown at the bitter end

Olympiakos sweeps past Monaco and into the Euroleague final
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos sweeps past Monaco and into the Euroleague final

Unstoppable Olympiakos books ticket to Final Four
BASKETBALL

Unstoppable Olympiakos books ticket to Final Four

Reds take series with Fener back to Piraeus
BASKETBALL

Reds take series with Fener back to Piraeus

Nikos Galis, legendary Greek basketball player, awarded honorary doctorate in sports
SOCIETY

Nikos Galis, legendary Greek basketball player, awarded honorary doctorate in sports