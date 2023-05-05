Reds take series with Fener back to Piraeus

Olympiakos has brought the playoff series with Fenerbahce back to Piraeus, with the best-of-five quarterfinals tied at 2-2.

The Reds responded to their home loss in game 2 of the series winning Game 3 in Istanbul on Wednesday before losing Game 4 on Friday, also away.

Kostas Sloukas was the hero of the third game that Olympiakos won 72-71, as he scored 25 points on the night including the buzzer-beating winner, a triple from some distance that the Turkish team could do nothing about less than four seconds from the end.

That shot kept the Greek champion alive in the tie, so Game 4 was vital only for Fenerbahce of coach Dimitris Itoudis.

Friday’s battle had Fener winning 73-69 to tie the series and take it to the Peace and Friendship Stadium next week.

This time it was Shaquielle McKissic that kept Olympiakos going when the others misfired, but Fenerbahce appeared more determined and won thanks to a series of long-range shots.

McKissic scored 20 points, while Greek international Tyler Dorsey scored 16 for Fenerbahce.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday, May 9 in Piraeus.