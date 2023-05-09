Unstoppable Olympiakos books ticket to Final Four

Olympiakos has fulfilled its main ambition of reaching the Euroleague Final Four, after eliminating Fenerbahce on Tuesday, and is now harboring fair hopes of winning the title too.

The Reds defeated their Turkish visitor 84-72 on the night and won the best-of-five playoff series with a 3-2 score.

Game 5 at the red-hot Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus was dominated by the Greek champion that left no room for hope to Fener thanks to its tight defense that the team coached by Dimitris Itoudis could do nothing about.

After advancing 44-33 at half-time, the Reds were masterfully guided by playmaker Kostas Sloukas and raised the offensive game too in the second half, to extend their lead and ease to victory in the end.

Sloukas paced the Piraeus team with 22 points, followed by Sasha Vezenkov with 17.

Olympiakos will now face the winner of the Monaco vs Maccabi Tel Aviv series in the semifinal on May 19, at the Final Four to take place in Kaunas.