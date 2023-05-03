Nikos Galis, legendary Greek basketball player, awarded honorary doctorate in sports

Τhe Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Tuesday presented legendary Greek basketball player Nikos Galis with an honorary doctorate in sports for his contributions to sports, culture, and society.

Galis is credited with raising interest in basketball among the Greek public and inspiring younger generations to take up the sport.

“As you know, I have been honored many times,” he said. “But this is a special honor for me, and one I will not forget.”

Galis went on to express his hope that young people would remember him as a hard worker who did his job well. He also expressed his love for the northern port city, stating, “It is my city, and I will not leave it, I’m going nowhere.”

University rector Nikos Papaioannou praised Galis’ modesty and the positive example he set for young people, while alternate rector Andreas Giannakoudakis credited Galis with changing the future of basketball in Greece.

Born in New Jersey in 1957, Galis had a nearly two-decade long career as a professional basketball player. He was widely known for his scoring ability and is considered one of the greatest shooting guards in European basketball history.

Galis played for multiple teams in Greece, but his most successful stint was with Aris Thessaloniki. He led the Greek national team to numerous victories in international competitions, including a silver medal at the 1986 FIBA World Championship and a gold medal at the EuroBasket 1987. [Combined reports]