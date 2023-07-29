SPORTS

Water polo: Shout-out heartbreak for Greece in Fukuoka’s final

Greece lost on penalties to Hungary at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday

Water polo: Shout-out heartbreak for Greece in Fukuoka’s final
[EPA]

Greece lost in the penalty shoot-out to Hungary at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Saturday to settle for the silver medal, its first ever in the men’s water polo competition.

After a very tight final that ended 10-10, the Greeks lost 4-3 in the shout-out.

Hungary was the better team in the first half leading 5-3 during the second quarter and 5-4 at half-time.

Three unanswered goal by Greece turned things around, as the players of coach Thodoris Vlachos went ahead 6-5.

Hungary bounced back to lead 8-7 and 10-9, before Greece equalized again and had a glorious opportunity to win the final 17 seconds from the end, though its shot was palmed away by the Hungarian defense.

Despite the heroics of Greek goalkeeper Manos Zerdevas in the shoot-out, Hungary emerged victorious and won the championship for the fourth time in their glorious history in the sport.

Greece has not only playe din its first ever World Championship final but it has also earned a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

As for the Greek women’s national team, it finished eighth in the championships.

Water Polo

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Water polo: Greece makes World Championship final and Paris 2024
FUKUOKA 2023

Water polo: Greece makes World Championship final and Paris 2024

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with Bucks
SPORTS

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with Bucks

Paris 2024: ‘Athletes are at the heart of our project’
SPORTS

Paris 2024: ‘Athletes are at the heart of our project’

Water polo team makes the final
SPORTS

Water polo team makes the final

Great start for Panathinaikos, mediocre for PAOK and Aris
SOCCER

Great start for Panathinaikos, mediocre for PAOK and Aris

Security for UEFA Super Cup game discussed
SPORTS

Security for UEFA Super Cup game discussed