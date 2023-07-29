Water polo: Shout-out heartbreak for Greece in Fukuoka’s final

Greece lost in the penalty shoot-out to Hungary at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Saturday to settle for the silver medal, its first ever in the men’s water polo competition.

After a very tight final that ended 10-10, the Greeks lost 4-3 in the shout-out.

Hungary was the better team in the first half leading 5-3 during the second quarter and 5-4 at half-time.

Three unanswered goal by Greece turned things around, as the players of coach Thodoris Vlachos went ahead 6-5.

Hungary bounced back to lead 8-7 and 10-9, before Greece equalized again and had a glorious opportunity to win the final 17 seconds from the end, though its shot was palmed away by the Hungarian defense.

Despite the heroics of Greek goalkeeper Manos Zerdevas in the shoot-out, Hungary emerged victorious and won the championship for the fourth time in their glorious history in the sport.

Greece has not only playe din its first ever World Championship final but it has also earned a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

As for the Greek women’s national team, it finished eighth in the championships.