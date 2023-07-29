SPORTS

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 25, 2023, in Denver. [David Zalubowski/AP]

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced Friday they have re-signed Antetokounmpo, who will be playing alongside his brother in Milwaukee for a fifth season.

Antetokounmpo, 31, played 37 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 1.4 points and 5.6 minutes. He has played 162 games and made 11 starts for the Bucks over the last four seasons.

Antetokounmpo began his NBA career in 2015-16 by playing two games with the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 51st overall pick in the 2014 draft. After playing three seasons overseas in Spain and Greece, Antetokounmpo signed with the Bucks before the 2019-20 season.

[AP]

