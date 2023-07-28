Water polo team makes the final

Greece’s Stelios Argyropoulos-Kanakakis reacts after scoring one of his three goals in Thursday’s 13-7 victory over Serbia in the semifinal of the men’s water polo tournament at the 20th World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Greece will face Hungary in the final Saturday.

Greece’s national team face will face Hungary on Saturday in the final of the men’s water polo tournament at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after beating Serbia 13-7 in the semifinal on Thursday.

Hungary edged out Spain 12-11 later on Thursday. The two finalists are the first to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.

With the game tied at 2-2, Greece scored five unanswered goals in an eight-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. Kostas Kakaris and Stelios Argyropoulos-Kanakakis scored three goals each for Greece.

Serbia had beaten Greece, 13-10, in the Tokyo Olympics final in 2021.