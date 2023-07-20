Security for UEFA Super Cup game discussed

After 16 years, Greece will host a major soccer event, the UEFA Super Cup game between current Champions League title holders Manchester City and Europa League winners Sevilla.

The game, to be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the Piraeus neighborhood of Neo Faliro on August 16, will attract upwards of 15,000 supporters of the two teams.

To avoid pre-game clashes, the fans of the two teams will gather at different locations in Athens and be transported to the Piraeus stadium, the mayors of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, and Piraeus, Yannis Moralis, said Tuesday.

Moralis also said that Piraeus will additionally stage a three-day festival.