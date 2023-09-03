Olympiakos stays perfect with three out of three

Olympiakos is the only team in the Super League to have three wins in as many rounds of games, after downing visiting Lamia on Sunday, while AEK and Panathinaikos bounced back from their Champions League elimination to score road wins.

Having played all its games at home to date, Olympiakos scored a third victory, this time over Lamia with a 4-0 score. The Reds had Giorgos Masouras, Kostas Fortounis and Ayoub El Kaabi on target, with Lamia’s Stavros Vassilantonopoulos adding an own goal.

Champion AEK played for 70 minutes with a man down due to the straight red shown to Petros Mantalos, but still managed to beat host Volos 3-2.

An injury-time penalty by Nordin Amrabat settled it for the Yellows, after Milos Deletic had given Volos an early lead, Jens Jonsson and Steven Zuber put AEK in front and Deletic equalized for the hosts.

Panathinaikos had Sebastian Palacios to thank for his goal that decided the game at PAS Giannina on Sunday (1-0). The Greens took all three points thanks to the second-half strike by the Argentine to make it two out of two, as they have a game in hand.

PAOK suffered a road loss at OFI, as the Iraklio team won 1-0 on Sunday thanks to an injury-time goal by Leroy Abanda.

Aris scored its first win in the league this season, downing Asteras Tripolis 3-2 on the return of manager Akis Mantzios after the departure of Tolis Terzis. The latter paid for the elimination of Aris from the Conference League.

In other games, new boys Kifissia scored their first ever Super League victory on Friday, a 2-1 result over Atromitos in a game played at Lamia, as Kifissia’s home ground in northern Athens is not yet ready to host Super League games. Neither is the Municipal Stadium of Serres, so Panserraikos had to host Panetolikos at Toumba, in Thessaloniki on Saturday and drew 1-1 on Saturday.