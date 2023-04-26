Greens and Yellows set up league final of sorts

Panathinaikos and AEK will face off this Sunday in what looks like a league final, albeit with another three games left to play, following their easy victories in the sixth round of the Super League playoffs on Wednesday.

The two title rivals will take up Greece’s two spots in next season’s Champions League qualifiers, and their match on Sunday at Panathinaikos’ Apostolos Nikolaidis ground in Athens will likely decide who will be the champion.

On Wednesday the Greens saw off host Volos 2-0, thanks to goals by Fotis Ioannidis and Andraz Sporar.

A little later AEK matched them on points with a 4-0 win over visiting PAOK, that played with 10 men from the 10th minute. AEK had Steven Zuber, Harold Moukoudi, Levi Garcia and Paolo Fernandes on the scoresheet.

Aris is now almost certain to finish fifth and grab the last ticket to next season’s Europa Conference League, after downing Olympiakos 2-1 in Thessaloniki. Luis Palma (directly from a corner kick) and Bryan Dabo scored for the hosts before the league’s top scorer Cedric Bakambu pulled one back for the Reds, that lost their third match in a row.

With four rounds of games left, Panathinaikos and AEK share the top spot with 75 points, Olympiakos has 63, PAOK 60, Aris 47 and Volos 40.