Derby draw leaves Greens alone with a perfect record

[Intime]

The draw in the first big derby of the season between AEK and Olympiakos means Panathinaikos is the only team left in the Super League with a perfect record. In fact the Greens were the only team to win over the weekend.

On Sunday night AEK drew 1-1 with Olympiakos at the OPAP Arena in a fairly balanced game. Ezequiel  Ponce gave AEK the lead before Ayoub El Kaabi equalized for the Reds.

Clinical Panathinaikos put five past host Panetolikos on Saturday at Agrinio. Brazilian midfielder Bernard scored a hat trick before Aitor converted a penalty and Hordur Magnusson made it 5-0 in injury time.

PAOK shared a goalless draw with crosstown rival Aris, in the first Thessaloniki derby of the season.

There were also three very entertaining score draws: Lamia finished at 2-2 with OFI, Asteras Tripolis also drew 2-2 with PAS Giannina – all goals coming in the first half – and Kifissia came from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 at home with Panserraikos, scoring two goals in time added on thanks to its numerical advantage.

On Monday Atromitos greets Volos in Peristeri.

