AEK comes from behind to take Athens derby with the Greens

AEK scored its first derby win this season, as on Monday it came from behind to beat Panathinaikos away 2-1 for the Super League, while Olympiakos scored its fourth win in five matches to top the table.

The Athens derby took place on Monday since the two teams had been involved in Europa League matches last Thursday. Panathinaikos opened the score on the 10th minute through Filip Djuricic, but before half-time AEK managed to draw level with a comical goal: Steven Zuber scored with the home players standing and watching thinking the referee had stopped play for a foul in their favor.

Then on the 69th minute AEK scored the winning goal via Orbelin Pineda that was originally ruled offside until the VAR said the goal should stand. These were the first points Panathinaikos has dropped this season.

Olympiakos scored another home win (having played four of its five matches to date in Piraeus) downing new boys Kifissia 4-0. Ayoub El Kaabi, Daniel Podence, Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra were on target for the Reds.

PAOK is second with 10 points from five games, i.e. three points behind Olympiakos, after its 3-1 triumph at PAS Giannina through a brace by Giannis Konstantelias and a goal by Andrija Zivkovic. Giorgos Pamlidis pulled one back for PAS.

Aris showed concrete signs of improvement under coach Akis Mantzios and downed Panetolikos 3-0 with two goals by Loren Moron and one from Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

In other weekend games OFI drew 1-1 with Atromitos, promoted Panserraikos saw off Lamia 2-0 and Asteras Tripolis returned from Volos with a 2-1 win.