PAOK’s mauling of Olympiakos puts Panathinaikos four points clear

PAOK triumphed at Olympiakos on Sunday after AEK stumbled at Kifissia on Saturday, allowing Panathinaikos to open a four-point gap at the top of the Super League table.

The Greens had a tough match at fifth-placed Lamia on Saturday, but managed to emerge victorious with a 2-1 score despite playing with 10 men in the last few minutes.

Serb international Filip Mladenovic put the visitors in front, Carlitos equalized for Lamia and Andraz Sporar gave Panathinaikos all three points on the 90th, before missing an injury-time penalty kick.

An impressive PAOK swept Olympiakos away in Piraeus with a 4-2 result, having led 4-0 up to the 86th minute through a Brandon Thomas brace and strikes by Andrija Zivkovic and Magomed Ozdoev.

The numerous Olympiakos fans who walked out after the visitors’ fourth goal missed the consolation goals by Kostas Fortounis and Giorgos Masouras.

AEK drew 1-1 away against Kifissia to lose more ground at the top. The champion led through a Morgan Schneiderlin own goal, but Nikos Vafeas made it 1-1 with five minutes to go.

Panathinaikos is on 25 points from 10 matches, Olympiakos and AEK have 21, PAOK climbed to 20 and Lamia stayed on 15.

Aris failed to overtake Lamia as it went down 3-1 at home to a rejuvenated Atromitos under manager Sasa Ilic.

In other weekend games, PAS Giannina drew 1-1 with Volos and Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 at Panetolikos.

Panserraikos will entertain OFI on Monday.