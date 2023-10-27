SPORTS SOCCER

Olympiakos pays dearly for fan’s banger against Juankar

Panathinaikos is vindicated and gets all three points from the derby, to go top

Olympiakos pays dearly for fan’s banger against Juankar


Panathinaikos has moved to the top of the Super League table after Olympiakos was heavily penalized for its fans’ actions at last Sunday’s derby between the two teams.

The judge of the Super League ruled on Friday that Olympiakos was responsible for the action of its fan who hurled a banger and injured Panathinaikos player Juankar, leading to the abandonment of the match early in the second half at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, with the score at 1-1.

Panathinaikos wins the game with a 3-0 score, Olympiakos is also deducted a point from the table and will have to pay a fine of 48,000 euros as well as playing two home games behind closed doors.

Olympiakos already announced it will take the case to a second degree, i.e. the competent committee of the federation. The Piraeus club has neither condemned the action of its fan yet or done anything for his (or her) arrest.

The revised table now looks as follows: Panathinaikos 19 points, Olympiakos 18, PAOK and AEK 17, OFI 17.

Soccer Panathinaikos Olympiakos

