Derby abandoned as banger hurts a Panathinaikos player

A banger that an Olympiakos fan hurled near the Panathinaikos substitutes injured Spanish fullback Juankar and led to the abandonment of the Derby of Eternal Rivals on Sunday in Piraeus, with the score at 1-1.

The derby at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium was ruined by the action of a fan (clearly not searched adequately upon entering the Piraeus stadium) who chose to celebrate that way for Olympiakos’ equalizer early in the second half of the game. Juankar appeared to have sustained an ear injury.

Panathinaikos led from the 28th minute through Giorgos Vagiannidis close-range strike and Mady Camara drew the Reds level with a diagonal shot three minutes into the second half.

It is now up to the Super League to decide about the fate of the game, and given past experience everything is possible.

Olympiakos therefore stays on 19 points and Panathinaikos on 16. AEK and PAOK rose to 17 points with easy wins on Sunday.

AEK scored a 3-0 triumph at 10-man Asteras Tripolis, goals coming from Niclas Eliasson, Milad Mohammadi and Steven Zuber.

Magomed Ozdoev scored a brace for PAOK, including a spectacular bicycle kick, in the Thessaloniki team’s 2-0 home win over struggling Atromitos.

Lamia has risen to sixth with its 2-1 victory against visiting PAS Giannina, one point behind fifth OFI that shared a goalless draw with host Kifissia.

Panetolikos scored its first win of the season, downing bottom team Volos 2-0, and Aris saw off Panserraikos 1-0 with a goal on the seventh minute of injury time. That game was switched to Aris’ home ground in Thessaloniki because some of the terraces of the stadium at Serres have been deemed unsafe.