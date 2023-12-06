SPORTS

Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns

Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns

Greek referees and match officials on Tuesday announced they would not officiate any Super League matches starting from the weekend in protest at what they say are dangerous working conditions.

Greek football has been marred by crowd trouble as well allegations of corruption and match-fixing that have fanned discontent and have seen attendances dwindle.

Referees in Greece are often the target of violent attacks by fans and some have also had their homes and vehicles torched. Last month Athens referee Andreas Gamaris had his shop firebombed.

Only days ago, another referee, Tasos Papapetrou, allegedly received death threats having officiated a Super League game days earlier.

“In the past years Greek and foreign referees… have been a permanent target, a punching bag and a scapegoat in shifting responsibilities,” Super League referees said in a letter to the central refereeing committee and the Greek Football Association.

“Announcements that go unpunished, bullying, threats, verbal and physical attacks… are just some of the issues that have made football toxic.”

Club presidents also regularly comment on specific referees, even prior to matches, and in previous seasons the Super League has brought in foreign referees to allow top division matches to continue.

“As a result the referees and assistant referees of the first division (Super League) have decided not to officiate any match starting from the 14th matchday (on the weekend) until conditions are appropriate for our own safety.”

“With this action we aim to protect ourselves and our families,” the letter said, asking also for a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’ Super League could not be immediately reached for a comment. 

[Reuters]

Soccer Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end ‘cancer’ of soccer violence
SPORTS

UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end ‘cancer’ of soccer violence

105 soccer fans ordered detained pending trial
NEWS

105 soccer fans ordered detained pending trial

UEFA chief Ceferin to travel to Greece for talks with PM after deadly fan violence
NEWS

UEFA chief Ceferin to travel to Greece for talks with PM after deadly fan violence

Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus
SPORTS

Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus

Club presidents ‘placed illegal bets, fixed matches’
NEWS

Club presidents ‘placed illegal bets, fixed matches’

Flares land fans in trouble
NEWS

Flares land fans in trouble