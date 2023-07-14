Club presidents ‘placed illegal bets, fixed matches’

Five presidents of the Greek soccer Super League were betting on fixed matches last season, according to allegations made in an anonymous letter received by the Supreme Court, the website dikisports.blogspot.com claimed on Thursday.

The author of the letter is said to be a football agent who sent the letter to the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office describing the way in which the five presidents of SL1 football clubs bet on fixed matches of their teams.

Two of the presidents are alleged to have placed a bet together on the match between their teams.

Another chairman and owner of a football club is claimed to have bet twice (successfully) on his team’s defeat.

Two others placed bets on their teams’ results in the last minutes of the matches.

The letter will reportedly be linked to investigations by Eurojust, Interpol, the Athens Prosecutor’s Office and the Financial Police.