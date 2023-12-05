SPORTS BASKETBALL

More losses for Panathinaikos and Olympiakos

[Intime]

Tuesday brought a second loss in a row for Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in the Euroleague, but while the Greens lost on the road to Efes, the Reds went down at home to Real Madrid.

In Turkey, Panathinaikos pushed Efes all the way but eventually succumbed with a 71-68 score.

The Greens trailed throughout the first half, but a strong third period put them in front and had them challenge for victory right till the end of the game in Istanbul. Yet some poor decisions in the Greeks’ final plays gave the hosts victory by three.

Mathias Lessort and Kendrick Nunn scored 13 points apiece for Panathinaikos.

At the Peace and Friendship Stadium, Euroleague leader Real Madrid won 77-71 against Olympiakos that could not sustain its challenge in the last few minutes.

The game had lots of ups and downs, with Real Madrid appearing more composed than its host. It also had fellow Balkan players Dzanan Musa (23 points) and Mario Hezonja (18)  upend the Greek champions’ defense. 

Olympiakos mainly relied on Thomas Walkup (17 points) and Moustapha Fall (10).

Both Panathinaikos and Olympiakos are on a 6-6 record.

