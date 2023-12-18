PAOK goes top as Greens and AEK drop points

PAOK has moved to the top of the Greek Super League at the start of the regular season’s second half, as Panathinaikos and AEK dropped points on the road.

The Super League resumed last weekend behind closed doors, as will be the case for the next two months and up to February 12 at least.

The absence of fans favored various unexpected results, such as the loss of leader Panathinaikos at Atromitos and the draw of AEK at Panetolikos despite leading 2-0.

PAOK is now the new leader, by a single point from Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and AEK, after comprehensively beating Asteras 4-1 at Tripoli on Sunday.

Goals from Thomas Murg and Kiril Despodov (two from each) put PAOK on 32 points from 14 games. Dragan Djukanovic pulled one back for Asteras.

Panathinaikos lost 3-2 at Atromitos on Sunday, for its fourth defeat in the last five games in all competitions. The Greens led with a Fotis Ioannidis penalty, Atromitos turned things around with goals from Eder Gonzalez, Nikos Vergos and Gaetan Robail, before Ioannidis scored again from the spot.

AEK led 2-0 at Agrinio on Monday with two early goals from Levi Garcia and Niclas Eliasson, but Panetolikos snatched a 2-2 draw with Joao Pedro and Franco Baldassara.

Olympiakos is showing signs of recovery under new manager Carlos Carvalhal. On Monday it defeated host Panserraikos 1-0 thanks to a Youssef El-Arabi goal to move to within one point from the top.

In other weekend games, Aris saw off OFI 1-0, Kifissia defeated bottom team PAS Giannina 4-2 and Volos saw off host Lamia 2-1.