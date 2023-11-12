SPORTS SOCCER

Mancini maintains Greens’ four-point advantage

Mancini maintains Greens’ four-point advantage
Daniel Mancini scored Panathinaikos' only goal against Kifissia [Intime].

The four teams leading the Super League table scored wins of varying difficulty, as leader Panathinaikos continues to enjoy a four-point distance from its chasing pack after the federation’s appeals court upheld on Friday the original decision for the Greens getting all three points from the derby with Olympiakos.

On Sunday Panathinaikos took all three points where AEK had stumbled a couple of weeks ago, beating host Kifissia 1-0. Daniel Mancini was the only scorer of the game at Kaisariani.

An hour before that, substitute Kostas Fortounis scored a second-half brace against Asteras to give Olympiakos a 2-0 win at Tripoli.

AEK had a significantly easier win on Sunday, as it downed visiting Lamia 3-0, goals coming from Levi Garcia, Sergio Araujo and Petros Mantalos.

Panathinaikos has 28 points from 11 matches, Olympiakos and AEK reached 24, and PAOK climbed to 23 thanks to its 2-1 home victory against Panetolikos. The Agrinio team scored first via Pedro Silva Torrejon, but before halftime PAOK turned things around with Mbwana Samatta and Andrija Zivkovic.

Aris produced a convincing 2-0 win at bottom team Volos with two goals in the second half. OFI squandered its early lead to draw 1-1 at home to an unexpectedly strong PAS Giannina in Crete, and Atromitos scored an injury-time equalizer to snatch a 1-1 home draw with Panserraikos.

Soccer Panathinaikos Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poor night for Greeks in Europe, but PAOK qualifies
SOCCER

Poor night for Greeks in Europe, but PAOK qualifies

PAOK’s mauling of Olympiakos puts Panathinaikos four points clear
SOCCER

PAOK’s mauling of Olympiakos puts Panathinaikos four points clear

AEK sees off PAOK, Reds win in Crete
SOCCER

AEK sees off PAOK, Reds win in Crete

Olympiakos pays dearly for fan’s banger against Juankar
SOCCER

Olympiakos pays dearly for fan’s banger against Juankar

Olympiakos hammers its intention home
SOCCER

Olympiakos hammers its intention home

Derby abandoned as banger hurts a Panathinaikos player
SOCCER

Derby abandoned as banger hurts a Panathinaikos player