Aris brings new interest to the Super League

Thessaloniki Yellows beat leader Panathinaikos 2-0

Super League leader Panathinaikos lost 2-0 at Aris on Sunday, allowing Olympiakos and AEK to get to within one point from the top with their wins over Panetolikos and PAS Giannina respectively.

A spirited Aris made the most of Panathinaikos’ errors and inability to score to win 2-0 in Thessaloniki, for the Greens’ second loss so far in the Super League.

Goals from Loren Moron and Jonathan Menendez saw Aris score its biggest victory this season, against a rather subdued Panathinaikos at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium.

Olympiakos had no problems at home against Panetolikos, winning 3-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Kostas Fortounis and Ayoub El Kaabi and an own goal by Marios Economou. Ilias Hatzitheodoridis pulled one back for the Agrinio team.

Steven Zuber’s early goal at Ioannina sufficed for champion AEK to snatch a 1-0 victory against host PAS Giannina on Sunday.

PAOK trounced Panserraikos 5-0 at home on Saturday, after a brace by Thomas Murg and goals by Magomed Ozdov, Kiril Despodov and Rafa Soares.

Panathinaikos still has 28 points from 12 games, Olympiakos and AEK are on 27, PAOK has 26 and Aris 20.

In the weekend’s most entertaining game Lamia drew 3-3 with visiting Atromitos.

The results in the other matches were OFI Crete1 Volos 1 and Kifissia 1 Asteras Tripolis 3.

