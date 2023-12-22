Greek away wins on either side of the Alps

Panathinaikos made it two out of two on the road this week in the Euroleague, as it followed its win at Monaco with a triumph at Armani Milano on Friday, just one hour after Olympiakos scored a road win of its own, downing Villeurbanne at Lyon.

The Reds overcame its lowly host with an 85-73 score in France to reach an 8-8 record.

Led by Isaiah Canaan, the Greek champion was always on top being the favorite for this road win. It even stretched its lead to 19 points (71-52) before slowing down for a 12-point victory.

Canaan paced Olympiakos with 19 points on the night, followed by Alec Peters with 17 and Shaquielle McKissic with 13.

Then Panathinaikos showed strength and stamina for a second win in 48 hours, defeating Milano 76-68 in Italy.

The Greens scored a remarkable 19-3 run midway through the first half to turn a 21-13 deficit into a 32-24 advantage, but the match remained balanced up to the last three minutes when some key shots by Kendrick Nunn tilted the balance in the visitors’ favor.

Nunn made 17 points, while Mathias Lessort added another 16, for Panathinaikos that has recorded its ninth win in 16 games and moved up to joint fourth in the standings.