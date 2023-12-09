SPORTS BASKETBALL

Reds beat Bayern as Greens lose to Real Madrid

[Intime]

Olympiakos returned to winning ways in Europe with a win over Bayern Munich on Friday, but Panathinaikos suffered a third loss in succession on Thursday, going down to Euroleague leader Real Madrid.

The Reds defeated their German visitors 77-69 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium on a rather comfortable evening for the Greek champion.

The game was decided from the first half, with Olympiakos leading 24-8 after the first quarter and by 21 points (39-18) two minutes before half-time. In the second half Bayern only managed to reduce its deficit, without ever threatening its host.

Thomas Walkup and Alec Peters scored 14 points each in Olympiakos’ seventh win in 13 games.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, succumbed to visiting Real Madrid 90-78 at home, to slump to a 6-7 record.

The match was balanced in the first half (that finished 46-45 for the Spaniards), but the Greens disappeared in the third quarter, when Real produced apartial 26-10 to take the game beyond its host.

Kendrick Nunn appears to have settled down now at the Greens, leading their scorers with 24 points, while Mathias Lessort made 18. 

 

