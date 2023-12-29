Positive end to the year for Greens and Reds

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos finished their year with relatively easy Euroleague wins, as the Greens defeated visiting Red Star Belgrade on Thursday and the Reds overcame lowly Alba in Berlin on Friday.

Panathinaikos played in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Sports Hall and won 82-65 for its 10th victory in 17 games.

The Athens giant dominated the game from start to finish, leaving no room to its visitor to dispute who would win the game that had many protagonists in green vests.

While the hosts’ top scorers were Dinos Mitoglou (15 points) and Jerian Grant (14), the impressive performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s younger brother, Kostas, stole the show, with his eight points and six rebounds in less than 10 minutes on the court.

If there ever was a game of two halves in Euroleague basketball, it would have to be that of Olympiakos at Alba, which the Reds won 94-67.

The Germans led by up to 11 points (34-23) in the first half against an often frustrated Olympiakos, that managed to reduce the distance by half-time (43-40).

Yet in the second half there was only one team on the court, as Olympiakos was completely dominant, running away with the game with relative ease, as the final score also reveals. The second half’s partial score was 54-24.

Leading the Reds to this ninth win in 17 matches were Alec Peters (23 points with 7/7 two-pointers plus seven rebounds) and Nigel Williams-Goss with 13 points.