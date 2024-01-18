SPORTS

Soccer players in Cyprus, fed up of violence, want safety guarantees

Soccer players in Cyprus, fed up of violence, want safety guarantees

Soccer players in Cyprus have renewed calls for their safety at fixtures after a first division player was injured by a flare during a match on Tuesday night.

The top tier Nea Salamina against APOEL Nicosia game was interrupted after a flare landed close to where home substitute players were warming up.

Footage showed Nea Salamina player George Papageorgiou rolling on the ground, clutching his head. Hospital tests showed impaired hearing in his left ear, media reports said.

The incident came days after PASP, the soccer players’ union, said it could consider boycotting games unless safety at fixtures improved.

“What is happening is unbelievable, it is something beyond frustrating,” said PASP executive chair Spyros Neophytides.

PASP had already expressed mounting concern at players’ safety on Jan. 9, and had sought meetings with law enforcement authorities. Dangerous items including firecrackers, flares and glass bottles were being smuggled into sports grounds, while the number of stewards was also insufficient, it said.

PASP have a meeting scheduled with the Cyprus FA on Thursday morning and will meet later in the day to decide whether further action is warranted, Neophytides told Reuters. 

[Reuters]

Cyprus Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus FA says it has averted an indefinite strike by referees over safety fears
SPORTS

Cyprus FA says it has averted an indefinite strike by referees over safety fears

Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus
SPORTS

Brazilian player involved in match-fixing scandal transfers to Cyprus

Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final
NEWS

Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final

AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final
SOCCER

AEK and PAOK to face off in another Greek Cup final

Cup Final is news to Cyprus
SPORTS

Cup Final is news to Cyprus

Soccer cup final to be held in Cyprus
SPORTS

Soccer cup final to be held in Cyprus