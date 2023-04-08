Soccer cup final to be held in Cyprus

The Executive Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) has announced that the final of the 2022-23 Greek Cup will take place on May 20 in Cyprus, one day before the national elections, accepting the proposal of its president, Panagiotis Baltakos.

The match venue will be the GSP Stadium in Nicosia. The selection will be sealed after the competent Cypriot authorities have agreed.

The stadium has a capacity of 22,800 seats and is used as home ground by APOEL and Omonia.

With the second leg of the semifinals taking place next week, AEK Athens will play away to Olympiakos, having won the first leg 3-0, as PAOK will host Lamia, which they crushed 5-1 in the first match.