Olympic flame to be lit in Ancient Olympia Tuesday

The Olympic flame lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia for the Paris 2024 Games will take place on Tuesday.

The Torch Relay across Greece will last 11 days, covering 5,202 kilometers and 563 nautical miles, featuring 600 torchbearers. 

The flame will travel from Crete to Alexandroupoli and from Corfu to Kastellorizo and will pass through 13 regions, seven Islands, 43 cities, 41 municipalities, five communities, 10 archaeological sites and two Olympic museums (Athens and Thessaloniki). 

It will arrive at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896, on April 26, and from there it will head to Piraeus port for its transfer to Marseille, the first city to welcome it on French soil.

The torch will then travel across the country over a period of several weeks, before finishing its journey in Paris.

