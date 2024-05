The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, is scheduled to perform a display at noon on Saturday, May 18, over Flisvos Marina in Paleo Faliro, along the Athens coast.

Additionally, the British aerobatic squad will showcase their skills during a show on May 21 at Souda Bay, Crete, as part of commemorations marking the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Crete.