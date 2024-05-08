Flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security
The Olympic flame reached Marseille, just outside the Old Port, amid tight security on Wednesday, 79 days before the Paris 2024 Games Opening Ceremony.
“Marseille is the ideal spot to create memories.”
Florent Manaudou, France’s 2012 Olympic men’s 50 metres freestyle swimming champion, will light the cauldron shortly after 1730 GMT in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron.
That will be followed by a free rap concert on a floating stage in front of 45,000 spectators.
The relay will start on Thursday with former Olympique de Marseille soccer players Jean-Pierre Papin, Didier Drogba and Basile Boli, as well as three-star chef Alexandre Mazzia among the torch bearers.
More than 10,000 people will take part in the torch relay before the flame reaches Paris and is installed near the Louvre, in the Jardin des Tuileries.
The Olympic Opening Ceremony will take place on the River Seine on July 26.
[Reuters]