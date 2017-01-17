Golden Dawn MP leads raid on school with migrants

A group of Golden Dawn supporters, led by prominent MP Yiannis Lagos, on Tuesday morning burst into a primary school in Perama, near Piraeus, which is planning to host classes for refugee children, and threatened members of the local association of parents and guardians.

In comments to Skai, Stavros Kalonis, a member of the national teachers’ federation, said he had not witnessed such an incident in 27 years as a teacher.

“The assault was launched by Mr Lagos, who verbally abused a policeman who had been outside the school,” Kalonis said of the neonazi MP for Piraeus.

“Afterward a group of Golden Dawners barged in and started beating us,” he added. The general secretary of the Education Ministry, Yiannis Pantis, condemned the incident, noting that displays of racist violence do not belong in schools.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis struck a similar tone. In a comment on Twitter, he expressed “only shame at the invasion of Golden Dawn defendants into a school with refugee children in Perama,” referring to an ongoing criminal trial against GD MPs and supporters.

“Greece has laws and values,” he added.