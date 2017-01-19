Infant killed during parent fight on Crete

A 5-month-old baby was killed during an altercation between his parents on Crete, authorities said on Thursday.

Although the exact circumstances of the incident – which occurred late Wednesday in the town of Siteia – were not clear, what was certain to a local coroner was that the infant died from head injuries. More tests were expected on Thursday.

According to reports, the mother, 30, claimed her husband, 52, threw a phone at her in a fit of rage which hit the child she was holding in her arms. Authorities are also examining the possibility the toddler was dropped on the ground.