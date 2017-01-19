NEWS |

 
NEWS

Infant killed during parent fight on Crete

TAGS: Crime, Society

A 5-month-old baby was killed during an altercation between his parents on Crete, authorities said on Thursday.

Although the exact circumstances of the incident – which occurred late Wednesday in the town of Siteia – were not clear, what was certain to a local coroner was that the infant died from head injuries. More tests were expected on Thursday.

According to reports, the mother, 30, claimed her husband, 52, threw a phone at her in a fit of rage which hit the child she was holding in her arms. Authorities are also examining the possibility the toddler was dropped on the ground.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.