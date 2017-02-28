Rally held in Oraiokastro to support refugee pupils

Holding banners reading “We accept refugees, isolate the fascists,” demonstrators on Tuesday gathered outside Oraiokastro Town Hall to pledge solidarity with refugee children attending schools in the town near Thessaloniki.

The gathering was organized by the local women’s association and members of the People’s Committee of Oraiokastro, and also included a march through the town.

The rally followed one staged last week by teachers outside the 1st Elementary School to express solidarity with refugee children attending afternoon classes there. Children attended the 1st Elementary School Tuesday without incident while the whole block around the school was cordoned off by police.

The demonstrations in favor of the youngsters came in the wake of earlier anti-refugee protests outside the school by the self-styled Patriotic Union of Greek Citizens of Oraiokastro.

In some cases, the “patriots” tried to chain themselves to the school gate to block entry to refugee children.