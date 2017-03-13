Police raid Athens squats, detain dozens of migrants

Police raided squats in central Athens early on Monday, reclaiming properties and detaining dozens of undocumented migrants.

In the first raid, officers entered a building on Alkiviadou Street which has been occupied since February. They transferred 120 migrants from the premises to the Aliens Bureau on Petrou Ralli Street.

Police subsequently raided a building in Zografou which has been occupied by members of anti-establishment groups since 2012.

Noone was in the building at the time of the raid but they started returning while police were on the premises and seven people were taken to the Athens police headquarters.

Riot police units were stationed outside the squat buildings to prevent their reoccupation.



