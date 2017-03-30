Tsakalotos heralds new system aimed at snaring tax dodgers

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos pauses for a moment Thursday during a press conference inaugurating a new online system aimed at cracking down on tax evasion, which remains rampant in Greece despite years of efforts by successive governments to curb it at the exhortation of the country’s international creditors. Officials hailed the new system during the press conference while conceding that a lack of staff and the ministry’s less than up-to-date computer system may hamper its efficiency. [Eurokinissi]