Plan to rid Pedion tou Areos park of criminal elements

Regional authorities Tuesday unveiled a plan aimed at cleaning up Pedion tou Areos park in central Athens, where drug dealing and prostitution remain rife despite pledges by successive governments to improve the situation.



A private firm has been hired to guard the park and soon an international tender will be announced for sanitation, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou told a press conference.



Meanwhile 776,433 euros in regional authority funds have been set aside for a joint program with the Organization Against Drugs OKANA and Therapy Center for Dependent Individuals (KETHEA) aimed at keeping substance abuse victims away from the park.



“We are light-years away from having a European park,” Dourou conceded, noting however that efforts would be made to draw the public back to Pedion tou Areos. One plan is to organize cultural events in the park, Deputy Regional Governor for Attica Ermina Kyprianidou told reporters.